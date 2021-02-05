EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers

The European Parliament refused to cooperate with an EU institutional-wide study on integrity and ethics by Transparency International, one of the world's most prestigious anti-corruption NGOs.

"The European Parliament, despite its publicly-stated support for greater transparency was, in fact, the only institution that refused to cooperate," said Michiel van Hulten, who heads Transparency International's EU office in Brussels.

The parliament did the same in 2014, when the NGO laun...