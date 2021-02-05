Ad
The European Parliament declined to cooperate in the study (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament refused to cooperate with an EU institutional-wide study on integrity and ethics by Transparency International, one of the world's most prestigious anti-corruption NGOs.

"The European Parliament, despite its publicly-stated support for greater transparency was, in fact, the only institution that refused to cooperate," said Michiel van Hulten, who heads Transparency International's EU office in Brussels.

The parliament did the same in 2014, when the NGO laun...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

