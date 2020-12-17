Ad
Hungary and Cyprus are likely to vote against having the council join the transparency register (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

New EU lobbyist register not mandatory, critics say

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A new agreement on EU lobbying transparency is being billed as mandatory - but critics say otherwise.

After almost five years of negotiations, the agreement on an expanded joint-transparency register was announced earlier this week.

"What was promised was a mandatory system - we don't have that," Vitor Teixeira from Transparency International EU, an NGO, told EUobserver on Wednesday (16 December).

An unpublished draft text of the

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

