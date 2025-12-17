Belgian PM under fire ahead of EU summit on Russian assets

Belgium's prime minister will start his EU summit morning under pressure to say 'no' to using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, whatever the legal guarantees.
MPs from all Belgian parties are expected to urge Bart De Wever to block the EU from using the Russian funds when he attends a hearing of the Belgian parliament's European affairs committee in Brussels ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
