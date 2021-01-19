Ad
euobserver
A Russian battleship in the Black Sea - the region holds strategic significance for the European and Euro-Atlantic long-term peace and security (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tackling frozen conflicts in the EU's own neighbourhood

EU & the World
Opinion
by Bogdan Aurescu, Bucharest,

Last year's events in South Caucasus have brutally brought to light the issue of protracted conflicts in the Black Sea region, frequently referred to as 'frozen conflicts'.

At the eastern border of both the EU and Nato, worrying regional developments are constantly on Romania's radar, as there are actors ready to exploit vulnerabilities, create or maintain tensions and push for outcomes which threaten a stable, peaceful and democratic European neighbourhood.

Against this backdrop,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bogdan Aurescu is the foreign minister of Romania.

Related articles

The EU should re-engage with Moldova's 'frozen conflict'
'Frozen conflict' looming in east Ukraine, EU diplomats say
EU too divided to solve frozen conflicts, Azerbaijan says
A Russian battleship in the Black Sea - the region holds strategic significance for the European and Euro-Atlantic long-term peace and security (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Bogdan Aurescu is the foreign minister of Romania.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections