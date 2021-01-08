US riot: How did EU's pro-Trump right react?

The European far-right leaders who back outgoing US president Donald Trump have condemned the violent mob of his supporters who stormed the Capitol building in Washington - but fallen short on pinning blame on the man who incited the rioters.
Thousands of protesters on Wednesday (6 January) stormed the iconic building shortly after being addressed by Trump outside the White House - where he refused to admit defeat to president-elect Joe Biden, and again claimed November's elections had ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
