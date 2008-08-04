EU farm aid 'killing' thousands each year

The EU's €45 billion a year Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) may be causing thousands of heart disease and stroke-related deaths each year by promoting fatty foods, according to a new British study published by the World Health Organisation.
Direct subsidies to farmers have led to massive overproduction of milk and beef in Europe, with the excess food then disposed of "principally as fats hidden in processed foods," the University of Liverpool research, published in the latest WHO jour...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
