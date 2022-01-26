EU Parliament pays close to double market price for building

At €74.9m the European Parliament may have paid close to double the market price of a building - as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

"We know that the estimated market value of the building was between €42 and €65 million but we paid €75 [million] for the acquisition," German Green MEP Daniel Freund said on Tuesday (25 January).

The Wiertz building, since renamed Scholl, is located at the European Parliament in Brussels and is mostly used by MEPs and group staff. The purchase was...