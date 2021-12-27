Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'

Poland's de facto ruler has accused Germany of trying to create a "Fourth Reich" in the EU.

Jarosław Kaczyński issued his Nazi slur in an interview with the right-wing Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska Codziennie on Christmas eve (24 December).

"There are some [EU] countries which are, to put it mildly, not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German Fourth Reich being built on the basis of the EU", he said

"If we, Poles, agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would b...