Jarosław Kaczyński (l) with France's Marine Le Pen in Warsaw earlier this month (Photo: pis.org)

Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's de facto ruler has accused Germany of trying to create a "Fourth Reich" in the EU.

Jarosław Kaczyński issued his Nazi slur in an interview with the right-wing Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska Codziennie on Christmas eve (24 December).

"There are some [EU] countries which are, to put it mildly, not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German Fourth Reich being built on the basis of the EU", he said

"If we, Poles, agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would b...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

