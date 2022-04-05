EU finally launches rule-of-law probe against Hungary

The EU Commission will launch a legal probe against Hungary which links EU funds to the respect of rule of law and could lead to financial penalties, commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (6 April) in the European Parliament.

It is the first time that new rules on rule-of-law conditionality are used against a member state since the legislation came into force in January 2021.

The commission chief said EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn on Tuesday informed th...