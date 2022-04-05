Ad
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced the political decision to launch the unprecedented probe in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

EU finally launches rule-of-law probe against Hungary

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission will launch a legal probe against Hungary which links EU funds to the respect of rule of law and could lead to financial penalties, commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (6 April) in the European Parliament.

It is the first time that new rules on rule-of-law conditionality are used against a member state since the legislation came into force in January 2021.

The commission chief said EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn on Tuesday informed th...

Eszter Zalan

