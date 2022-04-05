EU mulls coal embargo on Russia, but still spares oil and gas

EU ambassadors will discuss a new package of sanctions on Wednesday (6 April), including a ban on coal imports worth an estimated €4bn per year.

"This will cut another important revenue source for Russia," EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs on Tuesday during the plenary session in Strasbourg.

The proposal also includes a ban on four key Russian banks, including the country's second-largest (VTB) and restrictions on Russian vessels from accessing EU ports.

