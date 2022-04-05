Ad
A ban on coal imports will be discussed as part of the fifth package of sanctions on Russian over its invasion of Ukraine (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU mulls coal embargo on Russia, but still spares oil and gas

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU ambassadors will discuss a new package of sanctions on Wednesday (6 April), including a ban on coal imports worth an estimated €4bn per year.

"This will cut another important revenue source for Russia," EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs on Tuesday during the plenary session in Strasbourg.

The proposal also includes a ban on four key Russian banks, including the country's second-largest (VTB) and restrictions on Russian vessels from accessing EU ports.

...

