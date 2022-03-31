Ad
euobserver
The owner of Burger King, Restaurant Brand International, withdrew support from its franchisees, but they continued to stand by their staff and refused to close (Photo: steven_n_maher)

Western multinationals and Russia: to stay, or to go?

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Ukraine
Opinion
by Stavros Papagianneas, Brussels,

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some 500 companies, primarily European and American, have announced measures against Russia. Corporations rushed to condemn Putin's declaration of war on Ukraine in the strongest terms — a race ensued to link disapproval to all kinds of concrete measures and sanctions.

As a result, western firms shut down their production facilities in Russia, froze their investments, closed their shops or refused to export products to the Russian Federation.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Stavros Papagianneas, author of Rebranding Europe & Embracing Chaos and managing director of StP Communications.

Related articles

China's echo of Kremlin disinfo over Ukraine raises EU concerns
Russian war crimes? Over 140 children killed in Ukraine
Decision on Russian oil embargo looms as civilian deaths mount
The owner of Burger King, Restaurant Brand International, withdrew support from its franchisees, but they continued to stand by their staff and refused to close (Photo: steven_n_maher)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Stavros Papagianneas, author of Rebranding Europe & Embracing Chaos and managing director of StP Communications.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections