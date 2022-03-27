China under EU pressure to join 'right side of history'

Beijing will face EU pressure to abandon its support for Russia when Chinese leaders hold a virtual summit with top EU officials on Friday (1 April).
That was the message sent out by EU and Nato leaders meeting in Brussels last week.
"China has a choice," Latvian prime minister said at last Krišjānis Kariņš said in Brussels last Thursday.
"It is a rather simple choice: put in your lot with Russia that is waging war against Ukraine, bombing women, children and hospitals, [o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
