A chorus of warnings about Russian meddling in Bosnia

The EU's foreign policy chief issued a thinly veiled warning to Russia on Wednesday (16 March) to cease meddling in Bosnia, amid growing concerns about instability to Europe's south with a war already raging to the east, in Ukraine.

Speaking in Sarajevo, Josep Borrell, told EU peacekeeping troops that their presence "at this critical moment [...] is more important than ever" and, without naming Russia, he appeared to warn Moscow not to upset the delicate politics of Bosnia.

