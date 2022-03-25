How (some) EU states are copying Putin's media playbook

The Russian media landscape has made it easy for president Vladimir Putin to unleash an important weapon in his war against Ukraine: propaganda.
The media is owned almost entirely by the state or by oligarchs close to the Kremlin. Independent journalists are silenced. And although EU nations have come together to sanction the Russian government, several are at the same time trying to emulate its control over the media.
According to a ne...
Jascha Galaski is an advocacy officer on privacy, targeted political ads, and AI for Liberties EU, the Berlin-based NGO for civil rights, and Jonathan Day a researcher at the same institute.
