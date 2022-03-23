Ad
euobserver
The Energy Charter Treaty has been used on many occasions to challenge climate measures (Photo: Yann Levy/350.org)

Calls to ditch 'ecocide treaty' after failed reform efforts

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Environmentalists and energy experts have been warning for years over an obscure trade deal that could lock Europe into decades of fossil fuel use.

One called it an "ecocide treaty" while others described it as "the world's most dangerous investment agreement."

This little-known international agreement, officially known as the Energy Charter Treaty, deals with cross-border investments in the energy industry — and it was signed by 50 countries, including all EU member states, back...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Landmark ruling reveals misuse of Energy Charter Treaty
The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms
Russia invites Europe to join new energy charter
The Energy Charter Treaty has been used on many occasions to challenge climate measures (Photo: Yann Levy/350.org)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections