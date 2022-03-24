Ad
'We need to dry up the war machine of Putin,' said Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas (Photo: European Union)

Estonia proposes using Russian energy profits to rebuild Ukraine

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Estonia wants the EU to set up an escrow account to capture part of the payments for Moscow's oil and gas and use it to rebuild Ukraine — a move that would allow the EU to keep buying Russian fossil fuels.

"We need to dry up the war machine of [Russian president Valdimir] Putin … and start thinking about how to get funds for the reparations in Ukraine," Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday (24 March) before meeting with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.

