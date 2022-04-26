Interview: 'Carbon tax' MEP with one eye on Mozambique

Sitting behind his desk on the 15th floor of the European Parliament building, 36-year-old Dutch Socialist & Democrats (S&D) MEP Mohammed Chahim reflects on his already extended career in politics.\n \n"I had two passions growing up: maths and politics," he said. "It is easy to make it sound romantic when it all works out, but you can't plan your political career," he said.\n \nFollowing 14 years of municipal politics in Helmond, a town in the Dutch p...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
