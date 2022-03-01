The end of unrealism

I have been working for the past 20 years to support democracies around the world. Last Thursday (24 February) it felt as though a blister had burst.

A blister that had formed not over weeks, but over more than a decade. And the content of the ugly liquid pouring out of the blister? Political extremism, nationalism, authoritarianism, corruption and greed.

Russia´s assault on Ukraine was a powerful reminder to the world, that democracy is the best form of government, imperfect a...