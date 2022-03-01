Zelensky pleads to join EU, but is told to wait

In a passionate address, Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky on Tuesday (1 March) spoke directly to EU lawmakers and leaders by video link from Kyiv, asking them to speed up his war-ravaged country's membership of the bloc.

Clothed in what has become his trademark green combat shirt, Zelensky appeared on screens around the plenary chamber of the European Parliament the day after he signed an official application for membership.

"We have proven that we are exactly the same as ...