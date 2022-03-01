Ad
euobserver
This was the welcome that awaited migrants on the Polish border from Belarus, back in November 2021 - just four months ago (Photo: Telegram)

Fortress Europe should lower drawbridge — for all

EU & the World
Migration
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

There is much to admire in EU leaders' quick, robust and hopefully effective response to Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Also impressive is the warm EU welcome extended to an estimated 500,000 Ukrainians who have fled the fighting to s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist and magazine editor, and EU analyst who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Related articles

Belarus seen stepping-up use of migrants as a weapon
EU protection for all nationalities fleeing Ukraine, say MEPs
Ukrainians arriving in EU could get extended right to stay
This was the welcome that awaited migrants on the Polish border from Belarus, back in November 2021 - just four months ago (Photo: Telegram)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist and magazine editor, and EU analyst who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections