Israel 'guilty of apartheid', says Amnesty International

Israel was accused of "apartheid" by Amnesty International on Tuesday (February 1) in what amounts to the latest effort by human rights groups to step up pressure on the country to improve Palestinian rights.
In a 182-page document, Amnesty alleged the Israeli state had carried out unlawful killings and evictions over recent deca...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
