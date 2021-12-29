Ad
Stalin museum in Georgia, where he was born (Photo: Marc Cooper)

Russia continues 'self-lobotomisation' by closing top NGO

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has attracted international disgust for shutting down its most distinguished human-rights NGO.

The Supreme Court in Moscow ordered Memorial International to close on Tuesday (28 December) on grounds it had failed to stamp its books with the label "foreign agent" after having received Canadian, Czech, German, and Polish funding.

But state prosecutors themselves gave the lie to the verdict by saying it was also guilty of harming efforts to whitewash Soviet history.

"...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

