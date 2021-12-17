Sunday's election in Hong Kong - what EU can do

On Sunday, the Hong Kong SAR regime is set to appoint a parliament packed full of communist party loyalists in the city's first general election since Beijing's overhaul of the electoral system to ensure only "patriots" hold power.
A mere three of the 153 candidates running for Hong Kong's ...
Raphaël Glucksmann is a French MEP with the Socialists & Democrats group, and one of 10 individuals in the EU sanctioned by Beijing following criticism of its human rights record.
