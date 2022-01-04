Raped in front of husband - the story of one refugee

I dread evenings.

This is when all bad things happen. When your house is raided by militants, when you are physically or sexually assaulted, when your daughter's very life is threatened.

In just over a decade, I have seen bombings, fires and experienced multiple displacements along the way from fleeing from home.

On the journey from my home in south Darfur, Sudan, to my refuge in Tripoli, Libya, I never chose where to stay. It was always violence and war driving me out, sta...