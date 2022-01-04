Ad
'In detention in Libya, I was raped while my husband was being beaten up next to me' (Photo: Amira)

Feature

Raped in front of husband - the story of one refugee

Migration
by Amira, Tripoli,
I dread evenings.

This is when all bad things happen. When your house is raided by militants, when you are physically or sexually assaulted, when your daughter's very life is threatened.

In just over a decade, I have seen bombings, fires and experienced multiple displacements along the way from fleeing from home.

On the journey from my home in south Darfur, Sudan, to my refuge in Tripoli, Libya, I never chose where to stay. It was always violence and war driving me out, sta...

Author Bio

Amira, 32, is a Sudanese refugee in Libya. The name has been changed to protect the identity of the author.

