Russia wants Bosnia free of Western supervision

Bosnia should be free of international supervision, Russia has said, despite concern about Bosnian Serb plans to split away.
"I believe the country [Bosnia] needs to get rid of this stifling supervision once and for good. The time has come for the Office of the High Representative to become a thing of the past," Russia's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver.
"I'm not saying something like 'he [the high representative] should be kicked out immediately', but the terminat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.