euobserver
The Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Bosnia (Photo: rnw.org)

Russia wants Bosnia free of Western supervision

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Bosnia should be free of international supervision, Russia has said, despite concern about Bosnian Serb plans to split away.

"I believe the country [Bosnia] needs to get rid of this stifling supervision once and for good. The time has come for the Office of the High Representative to become a thing of the past," Russia's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver.

"I'm not saying something like 'he [the high representative] should be kicked out immediately', but the terminat...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

