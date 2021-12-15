Russia wants Bosnia free of Western supervision

Bosnia should be free of international supervision, Russia has said, despite concern about Bosnian Serb plans to split away.

"I believe the country [Bosnia] needs to get rid of this stifling supervision once and for good. The time has come for the Office of the High Representative to become a thing of the past," Russia's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver.

"I'm not saying something like 'he [the high representative] should be kicked out immediately', but the terminat...