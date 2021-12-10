Ad
euobserver
In survey cited by the commission, 47 percent of European women in public life reported having received death threats or threats of rape or beatings (Photo: © European Union 2017 - European Parliament)

EU tables hate-crime rules to protect women

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has laid out plans for a legal basis to criminalise hate speech and hate crime at EU level, paving the way for Europe-wide sanctions on hate-motivated crimes.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday (9 December), is particularly aimed at protecting women and the LGBTIQ community as EU member states are already required to criminalise crimes committed with a racist or xenophobic motivation.

The amendment to existing rules would enable the commission to put forward l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Centre-right MEPs abstain on gender-violence vote
LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy
EU leaders confront Orbán on anti-LGBTIQ law
Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit
In survey cited by the commission, 47 percent of European women in public life reported having received death threats or threats of rape or beatings (Photo: © European Union 2017 - European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections