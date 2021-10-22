Ad
Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki speaking to the press ahead of the EU summit in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Poland vows not to give into EU 'blackmail' at summit

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morewiecki said on Thursday (21 October) that Poland will not bow to EU "blackmail", but is open to dialogue with the EU Commission.

"We will not act under blackmail pressure attempts," the Polish PM said as he arrived at the EU summit in Brussels, where several leaders said they were concerned over Poland's recent court ruling that questioned the primacy of EU law.

The discussion on rule of law at the EU summit is another step in the escalating leg...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Tags

Rule of Law

