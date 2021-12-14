What's in the EU's second 'Fit for 55' package?

The European Commission will unveil this week the second part of its 'Fit for 55' package – a series of climate legislative proposals aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030.
It is expected to adopt on Tuesday (14 December) a set of initiatives - including a review of the bloc's gas-market rules, a proposal to improve buildings' energy performance, a green mobility package, and measures to address the social aspects of the climate transition.
The much-awai...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
