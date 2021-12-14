Ad
euobserver
The first part of the 'Fit for 55' package, which included 12 legislative proposals, was presented in July (Photo: Marc H)

What's in the EU's second 'Fit for 55' package?

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission will unveil this week the second part of its 'Fit for 55' package – a series of climate legislative proposals aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

It is expected to adopt on Tuesday (14 December) a set of initiatives - including a review of the bloc's gas-market rules, a proposal to improve buildings' energy performance, a green mobility package, and measures to address the social aspects of the climate transition.

