Germany's new government – what's in it for Europe?

Twenty-two working groups negotiated for over a month and finally produced 178 pages of text: the coalition agreement of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).
In a surprisingly smooth process – no leaks, no public controversies – they prepared the blueprint for the new government which is being sworn in today.
But what...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
