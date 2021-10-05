EU sweetens tone of Western Balkans summit

The EU plans to sweeten its tone on enlargement at this week's Western Balkan summit, while voicing caution on Europe's readiness to take in more members.

"The EU reconfirms its commitment to the enlargement process and its decisions taken thereon, based upon credible reforms by partners, fair and rigorous conditionality and the principle of own merits," EU leaders plan to say in Brdo, Slovenia, together with six Western Balkan ones on Wednesday (6 October).

The reassuring words...