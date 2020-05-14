How the EU thinks summer holidays can be done

The European Commission has proposed a package of measures for the tourism sector aimed at allowing travel within the EU "in a responsible and coordinated way".
The long-awaited guidelines announced on Wednesday (13 May) focused on lifting travel and border restrictions across the EU in time for the sumer with a set of preconditions - such as sufficient testing and health care capacity, and ensuring that the number of coronavirus cases is not only decreasing but also stabilised.
"...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
