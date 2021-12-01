Osman Kavala in a Turkish jail - taking injustice personally

At its London headquarters, Amnesty International has a large sign emblazoned in a hallway encouraging you to 'Take Injustice Personally'.

In Europe, there is a prominent victim of injustice whose case I take quite personally. It seems that Turkey's leaders do as well and to prove it, they and have gone to such absurd lengths to keep him behind bars.

That victim is philanthropist Osman Kavala, one of Turkey's most well-known human rights defenders, who has been unjustly imprison...