Ad
euobserver
New restrictions on Belgian social life for the next three weeks, in a bid to keep the fourth wave of Covid under control (Photo: Kmeron)

Belgium goes into three-week 'lockdown light'

Health & Society
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Belgium is to go into a three-week 'lockdown light', following a meeting of federal and regional governments on Friday (26 November).

"We have to admit that we have been ambushed by the virus and that the situation is much more serious than we saw a few weeks ago", Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo told a lunchtime press conference.

De Croo added that "the pressure on our hospitals is seriously increasing and that the situation is not tenable. We have to action now."

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Central Europe struggles with new Covid-19 wave
Belgium outlines summer Covid relaxation plans
EU Commission: This Covid wave will not hit economy as hard
New restrictions on Belgian social life for the next three weeks, in a bid to keep the fourth wave of Covid under control (Photo: Kmeron)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections