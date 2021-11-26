Belgium goes into three-week 'lockdown light'

Belgium is to go into a three-week 'lockdown light', following a meeting of federal and regional governments on Friday (26 November).

"We have to admit that we have been ambushed by the virus and that the situation is much more serious than we saw a few weeks ago", Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo told a lunchtime press conference.

De Croo added that "the pressure on our hospitals is seriously increasing and that the situation is not tenable. We have to action now."

...