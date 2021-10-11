Labelling gas as 'green' clashes with EU law, NGO says

Environmental lawyers from NGO ClientEarth have warned the European Commission that labelling some types of natural gas facilities as "green" investments in its upcoming sustainable finance rules would clash with EU laws and international commitments.
The EU unveiled, last April, its so-called Taxonomy Regulation - a classification system of economic activities considered as an "environmentally sustainable investment," which aims to push private capital into transition projects.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
