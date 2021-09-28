Ad
euobserver
Panama City: still a hub for dodgy money? (Photo: Falco Ermert)

Panama to stay on EU tax-haven blacklist

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Panama is to stay on an EU list of "non-cooperative" tax-havens, but three micro-states are to get off in a decision due next week.

Finance ministers meeting on 5 October will approve the listings without discussion, removing Anguilla, Dominica, and the Seychelles for good behaviour, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

But Panama was not even "largely compliant" with EU norms and had a "harmful foreign-source income [tax] exemption regime", the EU conclusions said...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Panama Papers - start of sensible revolution in EU tax affairs?
Why the EU anti-money laundering list is so short
Tax haven list to 'whitewash' EU culprits
Panama City: still a hub for dodgy money? (Photo: Falco Ermert)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections