Panama to stay on EU tax-haven blacklist

Panama is to stay on an EU list of "non-cooperative" tax-havens, but three micro-states are to get off in a decision due next week.

Finance ministers meeting on 5 October will approve the listings without discussion, removing Anguilla, Dominica, and the Seychelles for good behaviour, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

But Panama was not even "largely compliant" with EU norms and had a "harmful foreign-source income [tax] exemption regime", the EU conclusions said...