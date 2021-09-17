MEPs suspect Gazprom manipulating gas price

European gas prices have risen by more than 170 percent since the start of this year - raising concerns for worsening energy poverty.
On Friday [17 September], the European Commission said it "monitored" the situation in a press conference.
The commission said that a global increase in gas demand had caused prices to spike.
But 42 MEPs, ranging from the Greens, through the EPP, S&D and Renew Europe, to ID on the right, suspect that the Russian gas giant Gazprom is manipula...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
