The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been finished - but does not comply with EU energy market regulations (Photo: www.south-stream.info)

MEPs suspect Gazprom manipulating gas price

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European gas prices have risen by more than 170 percent since the start of this year - raising concerns for worsening energy poverty.

On Friday [17 September], the European Commission said it "monitored" the situation in a press conference.

The commission said that a global increase in gas demand had caused prices to spike.

But 42 MEPs, ranging from the Greens, through the EPP, S&D and Renew Europe, to ID on the right, suspect that the Russian gas giant Gazprom is manipula...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

