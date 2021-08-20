Ad
euobserver
China is in favour of more EU strategic autonomy, but sees EU policy still as a part of the US containment strategy. (Photo: EUOBOR)

How Beijing sees EU 'strategic autonomy'

EU & the World
Opinion
by Daniel Balazs, Singapore,

Strategic autonomy is an EU slogan that has been used for years, but its concrete meaning still eludes us. It extends into multiple areas, such as the EU's engagement with major international players.

Amid managing its difficult ties with the US, China has been keeping a close watch on the EU's quest for strategic autonomy -after all, Brussels' neutrality or bias could be a game changer in the Sino-American pursuit of influence.

For the time being, Chinese analysts passed a mixe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Daniel Balazs is a recent graduate of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. His research focuses on Chinese foreign policy.

Related articles

EU turns from China to India on free trade
China officially joins Russia as danger to Nato
EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
China is in favour of more EU strategic autonomy, but sees EU policy still as a part of the US containment strategy. (Photo: EUOBOR)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Daniel Balazs is a recent graduate of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. His research focuses on Chinese foreign policy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections