Consultancies pocketing EU millions prompts MEP grilling

MEP budget sleuths will on 6 December grill the European Commission for handing out increasingly-lucrative contracts, worth hundreds of millions of euros, to large consultancy firms.
Among those are PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), KPMG, Deloitte and EY - also known as the 'Big Four'.
Collectively, they have landed over €462 million in contracts between 2016 and 2019, according to a
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
