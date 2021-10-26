Belarus exiles in EU fear regime-linked murderers

Belarus is working with a notorious organised-crime boss to terrorise its opponents in EU states, a former regime insider has alleged in an interview with EUobserver.

"These criminals are on Polish and EU territory and are preparing acts of terrorism against me and my team under the direction of the Belarusian interior ministry," Pavel Latushka, a Belarusian opposition leader living in Warsaw, said.

The operation was being led by Vladimir Tikhinya, the former deputy-chief of 'GU...