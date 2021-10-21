MEPs back EU food reform, despite strong lobbying

MEPs have backed the EU's Farm to Fork strategy for sustainable food systems, despite considerable efforts by agri-food lobbyists to delay and weaken the proposal.
The European Parliament is calling for binding pesticide-reduction targets, a ban on the export of pesticides already illegal in the EU and the phase-out of caged-farming by 2027.
EU lawmakers also support provisions setting limits on sugars, fats and salt in process...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.