EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (r) greeting German chancellor Angela Merkel at the EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

No-Deal Brexit now more likely, von der Leyen tells leaders

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders that Britain is more likely to break all ties with the EU on 31 December without a deal than with an agreement, an EU official said on Friday (11 December).

Negotiations will still continue at least until Sunday.

But the commission chief told leaders there is now a higher probability for no deal than a deal - although she did not want to give a percentage, said the official on condition of anonymity.

A meeting bet...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

