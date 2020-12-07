Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder

"How well I'm screwed," was the then Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's first thought on 16 October 2017, when he found out his country's best-known journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, had just been murdered by a car bomb.
His next thought, Muscat said in his testimony in an inquiry in Valletta on Friday (4 December), was to call outside help.
"I think I told the police commissioner to involve Europol immediately," he said, referring to the EU's joint police agency.
"W...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
