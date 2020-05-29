Ad
euobserver
Environmental activists urge the commission to explicitly exclude any support to fossil fuels under the fund (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

EU Commission: Five-fold aid increase for fossil-fuel regions

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission's recovery package increases five-fold the resources of the Just Transition Fund, part of the Green Deal that aims to support fossil fuel-dependent regions to green their economies.

"This is our firm commitment to make every region and every European part of our green recovery," said on Thursday (28 May) the commission vice-president in charge of the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans.

On top of the initial €7....

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Environmental activists urge the commission to explicitly exclude any support to fossil fuels under the fund (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

