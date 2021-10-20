Ad
euobserver
Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki arriving in the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg for the debate on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen vows action against Poland

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (19 October) said the EU executive will take action over a recent Polish decision to challenge the primacy of EU law.

Von der Leyen said the Polish Constitutional Tribunal's ruling earlier this month, which said that parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution, "calls into question the foundations of the European Union".

She told MEPs, in a debate w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary play for time in 'symbolic' EU court case
MEPs ask why Hungary and Poland funds delayed
MEPs urge Sassoli to sue EU Commission on rule of law
Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling
Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki arriving in the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg for the debate on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections