Von der Leyen vows action against Poland

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (19 October) said the EU executive will take action over a recent Polish decision to challenge the primacy of EU law.
Von der Leyen said the Polish Constitutional Tribunal's ruling earlier this month, which said that parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution, "calls into question the foundations of the European Union".
She told MEPs, in a debate w...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
