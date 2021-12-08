EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content

Internet firms will be required to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse content under soon-to-be announced EU Commission proposals.
EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson on Tuesday (7 December) said she plans to present the new legislation early next year.
"I will propose legislation to make it mandatory for companies to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse material," she said, in a panel discussion.
The legislation may follow yet-to-be-agreed new power...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
