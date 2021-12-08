Ad
euobserver
The EU accounts for more than 70 percent of all child sexual-abuse material hosted in the world

EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Internet firms will be required to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse content under soon-to-be announced EU Commission proposals.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson on Tuesday (7 December) said she plans to present the new legislation early next year.

"I will propose legislation to make it mandatory for companies to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse material," she said, in a panel discussion.

The legislation may follow yet-to-be-agreed new power...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Online privacy for adults means more internet child abuse
France 'got its way' as Portugal ends e-Privacy deadlock
The EU accounts for more than 70 percent of all child sexual-abuse material hosted in the world

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections