Ad
euobserver
View through Ukrainian artillery gun sight in east Ukraine in 2014 (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Weapons to Ukraine? It may be too late

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ukraine sought fresh supplies of weapons from EU countries on Thursday (24 February) in the immediate aftermath of a Russian invasion amid concerns that shipments of lethal aid would be too late and could help spark wider conflict.

Ukraine's foreign affairs minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has repeatedly called on the European Union and Western allies to transfer weapons and military technologies to Kyiv.

That has been met with a "no" in some member states.

Hungarian prime ministe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Nato troops moving east to avert 'spillover' from Ukraine war
View through Ukrainian artillery gun sight in east Ukraine in 2014 (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections