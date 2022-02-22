Ad
Poland is erecting a 186km border wall, cutting off access from Belarus (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

EU 'assured' by Poland's preparation on Ukraine

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

On a visit on Tuesday (22 February) to what could become a flashpoint for future tensions over refugees, Ylva Johansson, the EU migration commissioner, said Poland was making adequate preparations for arrivals if there is a wider conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

Johansson spoke during a trip to Poland amid what appeared to be efforts by the EU to make sure the country and others in the immediate proximity of Ukraine have the operational support they need should there be a refugee emer...

