EU 'assured' by Poland's preparation on Ukraine

On a visit on Tuesday (22 February) to what could become a flashpoint for future tensions over refugees, Ylva Johansson, the EU migration commissioner, said Poland was making adequate preparations for arrivals if there is a wider conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
Johansson spoke during a trip to Poland amid what appeared to be efforts by the EU to make sure the country and others in the immediate proximity of Ukraine have the operational support they need should there be a refugee emer...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.