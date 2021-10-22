Commissions's new migration pact still seeking 'landing zone'

One year ago, the European Commission gave an optimistic outlook on the adoption of its migration and asylum pact.

"Unless there is a landing zone on migration policy, one should never bring down the landing gear," EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said on 8 October 2020.

"So we are bringing the landing gear with a pact because we now feel there is such a landing zone," he said.

"This time we can make it because Europe cannot afford to fail twice on such a cruc...