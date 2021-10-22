Commissions's new migration pact still seeking 'landing zone'

One year ago, the European Commission gave an optimistic outlook on the adoption of its migration and asylum pact.
"Unless there is a landing zone on migration policy, one should never bring down the landing gear," EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said on 8 October 2020.
"So we are bringing the landing gear with a pact because we now feel there is such a landing zone," he said.
"This time we can make it because Europe cannot afford to fail twice on such a cruc...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
