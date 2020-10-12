Ad
Many regions in Austria, Germany, France, Hungary, Poland and Romania had a higher number of hospital beds than regions in Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark or Ireland (Photo: morberg)

Major regional discrepancies in Covid-19 response, report finds

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU regions were unevenly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report published on Monday (12 October) by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR).

The most economically hard-hit regions were those under strict lockdown measures for the longest - not necessarily those with the highest death-rates or most cases detected, it finds.

Meanwhile, nearly 60 percent of Europeans think more influence in policy-making by local authorities would help the EU overcome the econ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

