German chancellor Angela Merkel (c) at the EU summit in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU blacklists Belarus interior minister and 39 others

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states imposed asset-freezes and visa-bans on 40 Belarusians on Friday (2 October) after Cyprus, finally, dropped its veto.

The top name on the list was Belarusian interior minister Yuri Karaeu, whom the EU accused of orchestrating "arbitrary arrests and ill‐treatment, including torture, of peaceful demonstrators as well as intimidation and violence against journalists".

It designated 25 other security, police, and intelligence chiefs for similar reasons.

It also listed

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

